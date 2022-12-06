Armenia receives Azerbaijan's proposals for peace treaty

6 Dec. 14:00

Yerevan has received Baku's peace proposals, the chairman of the Armenian parliamentary committee on foreign relations Eduard Aghajanyan said today.

"The Armenian side has received Azerbaijan's peace proposals, which are in fact a response to Armenia's proposals. We can say that we are now at the third stage of discussing these proposals. Since these are details that are not subject to publication, I cannot announce them," TASS cited him as saying.

Aghajanyan also said that the meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, or between foreign ministers, before the end of the year is possible.