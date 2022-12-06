Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos to visit Azerbaijan?

6 Dec. 14:40

Founder and Chief Executive of Space X, Elon Musk, and Founder and Executive Chairman of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, may participate in the International Astronautical Congress that will be held in Baku on October 2–6, 2023, Chairman of the Space Agency Board (Azercosmos) under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport Samaddin Asadov said.

According to him, the congress on "Global Challenges and Opportunities: Give Space a Chance" will be attended by leading organizations in the space sector from the United States, France, and Turkiye as well as representatives of other countries.

In general, more than 6,000 guests are expected to attend. Among them are heads and representatives of organizations that define the global space agenda, such as NASA, CNES, Airbus, and Boeing, as well as scientists and students.