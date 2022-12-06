Azerbaijani, Turkish soldiers fulfill nighttime tasks at Fraternal Fist exercises (VIDEO)

6 Dec. 15:00

In the course of the “Fraternal Fist” joint exercises conducted with the involvement of Azerbaijani and Turkish servicemen, various tasks were fulfilled at nighttime and in conditions of limited visibility, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.

At this stage of the exercises, tasks on destroying an imaginary enemy’s equipment and manpower in conditions of direct contact were accomplished.

Servicemen of both fraternal countries demonstrate high professionalism during the exercises held to ensure combat interoperability during the troops' interaction, improve the control, exchange experience and increase the professionalism of the military personnel.