Military plane crashes in central Türkiye

6 Dec. 15:30

An F-5 military aircraft crashed in the central Turkish province of Konya on Tuesday. The Ministry of National Defense announced that the pilot managed to eject himself and survived the accident.

The ministry said in a statement that the plane’s engines stopped after being struck by a bird. It added that the pilot was hospitalized and was in good health.

The plane was part of the Turkish Stars, the aerobatic demonstration team of the Turkish Air Forces, which is known for its stunts at major events. The Turkish Stars lost two members in crashes since the team's establishment in 1992. Both crashes were in Konya where they are stationed. In 2021, Lt. Burak Gençcelep died when his plane crashed during a training session.