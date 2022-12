6 Dec. 17:35

The Central Bank of the Russian Federation has set the official dollar and euro rates for Wednesday, the press service of the regulator reports.

Thus, the Bank raised the dollar rate by 72,54 kopecks, to 62,91 rubles. The euro rose by 58,82 kopecks, to 66,10 rubles.

Let us remind you that the Central Bank sets exchange rates on business days using the Moscow Exchange market rates.