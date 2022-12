6 Dec. 17:55

A clothing shop located near the police station was robbed in Kutaisi, Georgian media reported.

This morning, the shop owner saw that the door was unlocked, clothes were scattered on the floor, and his personal belongings were missing from the desk drawer, Rustavi 2 TV channel reports.

The man called the police.

According to preliminary data, the crime was committed by minors. The investigation is underway.