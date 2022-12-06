Syria wants to see more tourists from Russia

6 Dec. 18:25

The Syrian leadership would like to see more tourists from Russia in the country, SAR Minister of Culture Lubanah Mshaweh said on the sidelines of the international forum on the 50th anniversary of the Convention on the Protection of the World and Cultural Heritage in Kazan.

According to her, cultural exchanges and an increase in the UNESCO World Heritage List have a positive effect on the development of tourism ties between Russia and Syria.

"Cultural exchange affects the knowledge strengthening and education. We would like to see more Russian tourists in Syria", Izvestia quoted the minister.