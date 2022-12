6 Dec. 18:40

Ex-President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili, who is undergoing treatment at the Vivamed private clinic in Tbilisi, eats only on certain days, the clinic's clinical director Zurab Chkhaidze said.

"[Saakashvili] doesn't eat properly. The patient eats only the food he wants, and does it on certain days", the doctor said.

Chkhaidze further noted that the politician's state of health is stable, but requires attention, since he had problems with blood pressure.