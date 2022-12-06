UAE, Qatar rulers held talks in Doha

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan has departed Doha Monday after holding talks with Qatar’s ruler Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani during an official visit, Arab News reports.

He was seen off by his Qatari counterpart at the Amiri Terminal of Hamad International Airport, reported state news agency (WAM). The leaders discussed bilateral ties and ways to enhance cooperation in economy, investment and trade to achieve mutual interests. They reiterated the significance of boosting joint Gulf action to achieve people’s aspirations towards development, progress, and prosperity. During the meeting, the two leaders also exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments of common interest.

The visit came in response to an invitation from the Qatari ruler, and builds on the existing brotherly relations between the two nations and their people, said WAM.

In a statement, the Qatari ruler said he hopes his Emirati counterpart’s visit would take the bilateral relations to new heights.

Sheikh Mohamed congratulated the ruler on Qatar’s successful hosting of the FIFA World Cup, which, he said, brought a sense of pride to the Arab region and the Gulf. He noted that this major success reflected the region’s ability to host international events.

The UAE president and his delegation were welcomed in an official ceremony upon landing in Doha.

The UAE was among the Arab countries invited for the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Doha, and was represented by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the vice president, prime minister and ruler of Dubai.