Russia and Turkmenistan to establish joint university

6 Dec. 20:29

A Russian-Turkmen university will be opened in Turkmenistan. This is stated in a message published on the website of the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Russia following the meeting between the head of the department Valery Falkov and the Minister of Education of Turkmenistan Gurbanguli Atayeva.

"The minister paid special attention to the creation of a joint university in Turkmenistan. This year, the ministry received a letter with this initiative from the Turkmen side, the Ministry of Science and Higher Education prepared a concept and action plan for the implementation of the project in response", the statement said.

It also says that the Russian side has already prepared a draft intergovernmental agreement on the establishment and conditions for the joint university's operation.

Falkov noted that the Turkmen side expressed interest in training technical and medical specialists in the future university.