Prime Minister of Azerbaijan meets with head of Dagestan

6 Dec. 20:50

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov held a meeting with the head of Dagestan, Sergey Melikov, who is on an official visit to Baku.

According to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, during the talks the parties expressed satisfaction with the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Dagestan in various fields. "They are convinced that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Dagestan will continue to further strengthen the Azerbaijani-Russian mutually beneficial partnership", the report says.

In addition to this, the parties discussed issues of cooperation in areas of mutual interest.