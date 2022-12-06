Biden intends to announce participation in next election

6 Dec. 21:35

After the New Year holidays, US President Joe Biden may announce his intention to run for US president. This was announced by the White House chief of staff Ron Klain.

"The President will make this decision. I expect that this will happen shortly after the holidays. According to my expectations, it will be to do this", TASS quoted him as saying.

Klein stressed that many Democrats are ready to support Biden on this issue. According to him, this is evidenced by the signals coming from the associates of the American leader.

Let us remind you that the next US presidential election will be held in November 2024.