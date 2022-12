6 Dec. 21:50

According to the London Stock Exchange ICE trading data, Brent crude fell below $80 per barrel. .

Thus, at 19:59 (Moscow time), the price of February futures for Brent oil fell to $79,99 per barrel (a 3,25% fall).

At the same time, the price of January futures for WTI crude fell to $74,72 per barrel (a 2,87% fall).