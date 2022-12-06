Direct flights to connect Iran and Uzbekistan

6 Dec. 22:45

Iranian airline Qeshm Air will start operating direct flights between Tehran and two cities of Uzbekistan - Tashkent and Samarkand - from December 22.

Uzbekistan Airports reported that the opening of flights was the result of agreements between the authorities of Uzbekistan and Iran, which were reached during the official visit of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ibrahim Raisi, to Tashkent this September.

Uzbekistan and Iran have adopted a tourism cooperation program aimed at simplifying a number of visa procedures and enhancing tourist flows between the countries.

Flights will be operated on comfortable Airbus 320 once a week. In the future, the flight frequency may be increased.