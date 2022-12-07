World’s largest floating library to visit Egypt in January

7 Dec. 9:20

MV Logos Hope, the world’s largest floating library, will visit Egypt in January 2023, according to Egypt Independent.

The MV Logos Hope ship went through a number of successful voyages in the Arab world and the Middle East, as it docked in Abu Dhabi port three times in the years 2007, 2010, 2013, recording record numbers in terms of the number of visitors each time. It also visited Libya, Oman, Qatar and Bahrain.

The giant floating ship announced that it will anchor in Port Said, Egypt, on January 4, 2022, and will leave on January 23, after a hiatus of more than 12 years.

MV Logos Hope anchors now on the island of Cyprus where it will head on a tour the Middle East.The ship plans to settle for the last two weeks of this year in the Moroccan city of Misurata, and then will head to Port Said. Lagos Hope’s last visit to Egypt was in 2010.

Logos Hope’s visit is considered a revitalization of the Egyptian cultural and literary life, especially as it will coincide with the Cairo International Book Fair scheduled for next January.