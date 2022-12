7 Dec. 10:00

Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu will pay a visit to Türkiye on Wednesday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Popescu and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu will discuss bilateral relations, as well as current regional and international issues during his visit to Istanbul, the ministry said in a statement.

Türkiye recognized Moldova’s independence in 1991, and the diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1992.