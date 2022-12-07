РУС ENG

Azerbaijani and Turkish leaders congratulate personnel participating in “Fraternal Fist” exercises

On the Distinguished Visitors Day held during the “Fraternal Fist” exercises, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan via a telephone call congratulated the military personnel of both fraternal countries participating in the exercises, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said.

Ilham Aliyev congratulated the military personnel and noted that the “Fraternal Fist” exercises are another manifestation of Turkish-Azerbaijani unity, as well as emphasized that the unity is indestructible and eternal.

Emphasizing the successful conduct of the exercises, held under the idea of “One nation, two states”, Erdogan noted that the unshakable unity will continue in the future and congratulated the military personnel.

