Dagestan to study Azerbaijani experience of developing sea hubs infrastructure

7 Dec. 12:20

Russia's Dagestan plans to study the experience of Azerbaijan in sea hub development infrastructure, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport reported.

According to the ministry, Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev and Head of Dagestan Sergey Melikov discussed interactions in the field of transport.

"The sides touched upon such topics as the development of the North-South transport corridor, the opening of the air communication between the two states, as well as the implementation of investment projects. Also, the perspectives on the modernization of checkpoints on the state border infrastructure to increase the efficiency and to ensure the timely passage of goods on the North-Southy transport were discussed," said the ministry.

Huge reconstruction is underway in order to modernize and increase the bandwidth of the busiest checkpoint on the Russian-Azerbaijani border - the multilateral automobile Yarag-Kazmalyar checkpoint.