Moscow, Baku and Yerevan discuss unblocking communications in South Caucasus

7 Dec. 13:00

The 11th meeting of the Tripartite Working Group was held in Moscow under the joint chairmanship of the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev, Vice Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan and Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexey Overchuk on December 6, according to the website of the Russian government.

According to the information, the parties noted the positive role of Russia in efforts to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as to unblock economic and transport links between them.

During the meeting, issues of the construction of the railway, the development of railway communication and the organization of transportation between Azerbaijan, Armenia, Russia and in the region were discussed.

It is noted that the parties will continue to work on the implementation of the tripartite statements of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia regarding the unblocking of transport and economic ties in the region.

The Azerbaijani and Armenian sides expressed their gratitude to the Russian side for the high level of organization of the meeting and hospitality.