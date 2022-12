7 Dec. 13:40

The trade turnover between Russia and China soared by 32% year-on-year to record-high $172.4 billion between January and November 2022, the Main Customs Administration of China reported on Wednesday.

In the 11 months of 2022, China’s export to Russia gained 13.4%, reaching some $67.3 billion.

Imports of Russian goods and services surged by 47.5%, to $105.07 bln in the reported period.