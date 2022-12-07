UN to carry on with support for Azerbaijan in green transition

7 Dec. 15:00

The UN will continue to support Azerbaijan in the green transformation of the economy, said Senior Development Coordination Officer Kanako Mabuchi during the presentation of the transition report from the World Bank named "Azerbaijan: Towards Green Growth".

According to her, Azerbaijan has already achieved significant results in green economy development.

"Azerbaijan has announced its goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 35 percent by 2030. The country also committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent by 2050. There are steps presented in the "Azerbaijan: Towards Green Growth" report that are aimed at accelerating green transition," she said.

Mabuchi noted that the UN is ready to support Azerbaijan in fulfilling its obligations under the Paris Agreement.

"On behalf of the UN delegation in the country, I express the support for steps taken by Azerbaijan in this direction. We are going to continue the strong partnership and accelerate the process of goal achievement for sustainable development in Azerbaijan. We adhere to our commitments," she said.