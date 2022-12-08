Russian-U.S. talks on strategic stability put on pause - Russian diplomat

8 Dec. 14:00

The Russian-U.S. talks on strategic stability have been put on pause but not terminated, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with the Izvestia daily, which came out on Thursday.

He stressed that Russia is not looking at possible unilateral concessions in the strategic stability dialogue with the United States, but is ready to resume this dialogue on an equal and well-balanced basis.

"If and when the Americans are ready to resume [strategic stability dialogue], we will be ready. We know that it will not be an easy task as dialogue proceeded with difficulties and now there can be some additional elements in the US’ position, which won’t be welcome for us, but, after all, it is up to them to decide," he said.