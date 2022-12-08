'Middle Corridor' to be discussed at conference in U.S.

8 Dec. 15:15

A conference on "Middle Corridor: Connecting Economies Through Ports and Air Freight Connectivity" will be held at the World Trade Center in Baltimore, according to the Cultivating New Frontiers in Agriculture, a a non-profit international development organization.

The event will be organized by the United States-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC) and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission in Azerbaijan, in partnership with the Global Chamber and the Embassy Azerbaijan to the U.S.

"The Middle Corridor [Trans-Caspian International Transport Route] is an emerging transit route connecting economies from Central Asia to the South Caucasus and on into Eastern Europe. During this industry-based conference, importers, exporters, shippers, consignees, freight forwarders and other trade players will have the opportunity to exchange ideas and discuss air cargo connectivity and port development in Azerbaijan, the Central Eurasia region and beyond," the message said.