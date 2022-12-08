Yerevan wants EU to stay in Armenia forever

8 Dec. 15:45

The European Union (EU) civilian mission plays a stabilizing role in Armenia and is very effective in this regard, secretary of the Armenian Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan said on Thursday.

"The Armenian side believes that it would be good if they stay longer in the region. You know that there are such messages also from European capitals that they want to do this. If there is such a move from the European side, Armenia will welcome [it]," Grigoryan said when asked whether the EU observation mission’s mandate in Armenia will be extended.