8 Dec. 19:45

The EU countries have agreed to include Croatia in the Schengen area. The Prime Minister of the Republic Andrei Plenkovich announced this in his social networks.

"Croatia has received the unanimous support of the Justice and Home Affairs Council. From January 1, 2023 we become a member of the Schengen Agreement", he said.

Let us remind you that 26 countries are in the Schengen area today.