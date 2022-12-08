Türkiye demands insurance documents from oil tankers

8 Dec. 20:25

Turkey will continue to demand insurance documents from tankers passing through the Bosporus and Dardanelles straits.

This was reported in the Directorate-General of Maritime Affairs of the Turkish Ministry of Transport, TASS reports.

"Ships that do not have insurance documents will not be allowed to pass. The practice of asking for the documents will continue", the document says.

Earlier, the media reported that Türkiye stopped letting tankers through the Bosporus and the Dardanelles after the price cap for Russian oil had come into force. As a result, dozens of ships caused a traffic jam.