Türkiye refutes tankers traffic jam in Bosphorus

9 Dec. 10:40

The Turkish Ministry of Transport did not confirm information about large oil tankers traffic jams near the Bosphorus.

"There are not 100 tankers near the Bosphorus now, as a number of foreign media claim, but 15, 11 of them are sent to European countries", the report says.

The ministry recalled that traffic jams of 100 or more ships involved in the implementation of the "grain deal" were once formed in the Sea of ​​Marmara. According to the ministry, the situation has normalized now, and the number of dry cargo ships does not exceed 40 units.

It was previously reported that oil tankers traffic jams formed in the waters of Türkiye. Ankara will demand insurance letters from oil carriers passing through the Bosphorus and the Dardanelles.