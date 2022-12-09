US intends to continue supplying LNG to Europe

9 Dec. 11:00

The USA plans to supply European countries with liquefied natural gas (LNG) so that its reserves are enough for the winter. This was stated by US Deputy Secretary of Energy David Turk at a forum in Washington, DC, organized by the Aspen Institute.

At the same time, he stressed that the gas would be supplied not only this winter, but also the next one.

"We are currently exporting a lot of natural gas, LNG is incredibly useful for Europe at this difficult time, when they replenish stocks for next winter. This is not only about this winter, but also about next winter", TASS quotes Turk.

The analytical company Refinitiv reported that from January to October 2022, European countries had imported a record 11 billion cubic meters of LNG. This is almost 70% more than in 2021.