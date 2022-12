9 Dec. 11:35

King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud may visit China. Chinese President Xi Jinping made such a proposal to him, the Saudi state TV channel Al-Ekhbariya reports.

"The Chinese leader invited the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman, to visit China", RIA Novosti reported.

Let us remind you that from December 7 to December 10, Chinese President Xi Jinping is on a visit to Saudi Arabia. During the trip, the parties signed an agreement on a comprehensive strategic partnership.