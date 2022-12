9 Dec. 11:50

On Friday morning, the plane that took off from Moscow to Samarkand could not land at the destination airport and was redirected to Tashkent.

"Aeroflot flight SU1874 Moscow-Samarkand could not land at the destination airport due to heavy snow on the runway. The liner was redirected to Tashkent", RIA Novosti quotes the Tashkent airport's representative.

Currently, the airport in Samarkand is closed.