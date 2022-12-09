EAEU needs common gas space

9 Dec. 12:55

The countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) have plans to create a common energy space. This was stated by the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov.

"There are development plans that are being discussed today. This includes a single energy space, gas space and so on. All this is on the agenda", he said in an interview with Izvestia.

At the same time, the Kremlin spokesman stressed that integration processes are cannot be carried out quickly.

"It is hard, painstaking work. But the main thing is that its results fully correspond to the interests of the peoples of all participating states", Peskov added.