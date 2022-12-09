Putin invited CIS leaders to informal meeting in St. Petersburg

9 Dec. 14:35

An informal meeting of the CIS leaders will take place in St. Petersburg before the New Year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Outside of the scope of our work today, I would like to remind you that we are waiting for you at the agreed New Year's Eve informal meeting of CIS leaders in St. Petersburg", Putin said at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

It should be recalled that the informal Commonwealth summits that the Russian leader convenes at the end of the year have already become a tradition.