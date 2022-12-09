РУС ENG

Putin invited CIS leaders to informal meeting in St. Petersburg

An informal meeting of the CIS leaders will take place in St. Petersburg before the New Year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Outside of the scope of our work today, I would like to remind you that we are waiting for you at the agreed New Year's Eve informal meeting of CIS leaders in St. Petersburg", Putin said at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

It should be recalled that the informal Commonwealth summits that the Russian leader convenes at the end of the year have already become a tradition.

