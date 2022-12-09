Tokayev speaks on sanctions impact on EAEU

9 Dec. 15:55

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke on sanctions restrictions that put pressure on the economies of all EAEU member states.

Speaking at the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council's meeting in Bishkek, the Kazakh leader said that global turbulence continues to affect the EAEU, Sputnik Kazakhstan writes.

"It must be admitted that the well-known sanctions restrictions put pressure on the economies of all EAEU member states. Therefore, the Commission and the governments of our countries should pay special attention to this issue and propose ways to mitigate the impact of these sanctions restrictions", he said.