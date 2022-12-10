Erdoğan and Gazprom chief discuss Turkish gas hub project

10 Dec. 10:20

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and head of Russian energy giant Gazprom Alexei Miller discussed the project to make Türkiye a gas hub and Russian gas supplies, in a meeting held in Istanbul on Friday.

Putin first proposed creating a gas base in Türkiye in October as a means to redirect supplies from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines and export them on to the European market, an idea that Erdoğan has supported.

Putin has repeatedly said that a natural gas hub could be set up in Türkiye fairly quickly, forecasting many European customers would emerge in such a marketplace.

Erdoğan previously said Russian and Turkish energy authorities would work together to designate the best location for the potential gas distribution center, adding that Türkiye’s Thrace region, bordering Greece and Bulgaria, appeared to be the best spot.