Russia imposes sanctions on 200 Canadian citizens

10 Dec. 11:00

In response to Ottawa’s sanctions, Russia has blacklisted 200 Canadians, banning them from entering the country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"In response to the individual sanctions imposed by Ottawa against Russian public officials, service members, judges, law enforcement officers and public figures, entry is barred to 200 citizens of Canada in retaliation," the statement said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry published on its website the surnames of those individuals who have been placed on the Russian sanctions list permanently. Among them are high-ranking officials, retired and incumbent legislators, law enforcement officers and members of the expert community.

In total, the list of Canadian citizens who are permanently barred entry to the Russian Federation includes 1,204 names.