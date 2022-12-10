Indian citizen detained for attempt to illegally cross Azerbaijan's border

10 Dec. 11:40

An Indian citizen Ponnaganti Ayappa Reddy who tried to illegally cross the state border of Azerbaijan in the direction of Georgia was detained on December 9 at 01:45 (GMT +4), the Azerbaijani State Border Service said.

The detention took place on the territory of the border outpost of the ‘Khudat’ detachment of the Border Troops of the State Border Service following joint activities with the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan near Pochtbina village of Balakan district.

The investigation determined that previously Reddy officially arrived in Azerbaijan, then intended to pass to Georgia by the illegal crossing of the state border, and from there to European countries.

Operational and investigative measures on this fact continue.