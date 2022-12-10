TAP to bring more gas to Italy this year

10 Dec. 13:40

Since the beginning of commercial operations, on 31 December 2020, until now, the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has transported 18.5 billion cubic meters of gas, of which almost 16 billion went to in Italy alone, TAP managing director Luca Schieppati told Sole 24 Ore.

“As of 2022, TAP is expected to bring almost 10 billion cubic meters to Italy, 3 billion cubic meters more than 7 billion cubic meters in 2021,” he noted.

Schieppati went on to add that 25-28 million cubic meters of gas per day was delivered via TAP in the last few months at the reception terminal of Melendugno, in Puglia.