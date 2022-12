10 Dec. 14:00

Türkiye and Russia held political consultations in Istanbul on Thursday and Friday, and addressed regional issues, an official statement said on Saturday.

Delegations headed by Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal and his Russian counterpart Sergey Vershinin addressed bilateral ties, UN reform, the Black Sea grain export deal, as well as regional issues such as Syria, Libya, and Palestine, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry statement.