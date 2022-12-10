Azerbaijan strengthens control over activities of illegal Armenian armed groups in Karabakh

10 Dec. 15:20

A meeting of the Board of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry on the results of 2022, chaired by the Minister of Defense, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov was held on December 10.

According to the ministry, relevant instructions were given to further strengthen control and constantly monitor the activities of illegal Armenian armed groups in the Azerbaijani territories of Russian peacekeepers’ temporary deployment.

Then the current operational situation in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar, Lachin and Dashkasan districts, as well as the Azerbaijani territories, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, was analyzed.

The results of the Azerbaijani-Turkish joint exercises held in accordance with the agreement on cooperation in the military field signed between Azerbaijan and Türkiye were also analyzed.

At the meeting, the particular significance of “Fraternal Fist” Azerbaijani-Turkish exercises held in Baku city, as well as the territories of Astara, Jabrayil, and Imishli districts, during which the assigned tasks were successfully fulfilled, was noted.

The minister Zakir Hasanov said that joint exercises contribute to ensuring sustainable peace and security in the region.

He emphasized that the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev highly appreciated the service and combat activities of the Azerbaijan Army, as well as the counter-offensive operations conducted in response to provocations committed by the Armenian armed forces in 2022.

Having delivered to the participants of the meeting the tasks assigned to the Azerbaijan Army for 2023 by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the minister instructed to pay special attention to the professionalism of military personnel, troops’ combat training, and improving combat readiness, including the intensity of exercises and field training sessions.

Tags: