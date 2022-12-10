Russia vows to assist in securing Azerbaijan-Armenia peace treaty

10 Dec. 15:40

Russia is ready to assist in every possible way in drafting a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia, senior Russian diplomat Denis Gonchar said in an interview with TASS.

"We are ready to further assist in delimitating the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan and drafting a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan, among other things, by hosting trilateral high-level meetings," head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Fourth CIS Department Denis Gonchar said. "These processes which are extremely sensitive to both parties necessitate a search for mutually acceptable long-term decisions," he added.

According to the Russian diplomat, "We are also making arrangements for next public and expert meetings in the two countries. These efforts should contribute to building an atmosphere of trust in relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan." The trilateral interparliamentary dialogue which was initiated at a summit in Sochi could add to this process, Gonchar said. "The timing for relevant meetings will be announced in due time," he pledged.

Gonchar recalled that at a Sochi summit on October 31, the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia had reaffirmed their commitment to strict compliance with trilateral agreements reached in November 2020, and in January and November 2021.