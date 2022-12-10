Georgia to simplify trade with UAE

10 Dec. 16:30

According to the Georgian government, the second round of talks between Tbilisi and Abu Dhabi on trade liberalization has recently been held in Dubai. The talks are aimed at signing an agreement on comprehensive economic cooperation early next year.

At the meeting, the parties discussed the facilitation of trade in both goods and services, as well as the facilitation of customs procedures, the harmonization of legislation in the field of intellectual property rights and assistance in the development of small and medium-sized businesses.

According to the Georgian government, significant progress has been made in the negotiations in terms of the agreement's text.

The third round of negotiations will be held in Georgia next March.