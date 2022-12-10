РУС ENG

Georgia starts mandarin export

Georgia starts mandarin export

According to the Georgian government, the first 4,5 thousand tons of Georgian mandarins were exported.

In addition to this, Georgia has already processed 200 tons of non-standard mandarins. To stimulate the processing of non-standard mandarins, subsidies have been allocated to companies to help Georgian farmers sell their crops.

It is specified that when purchasing mandarins for industrial processing at 0,2 lari per 1 kg, companies will receive a subsidy of 0,15 lari per 1 kg.

According to Sputnik-Georgia, this year the planned citrus harvest is 45 thousand tons, 25-30 thousand tons of it will be exported.

150 views
Поделиться:
Print:

Last News

Videos