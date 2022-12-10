Georgia starts mandarin export

10 Dec. 17:00

According to the Georgian government, the first 4,5 thousand tons of Georgian mandarins were exported.

In addition to this, Georgia has already processed 200 tons of non-standard mandarins. To stimulate the processing of non-standard mandarins, subsidies have been allocated to companies to help Georgian farmers sell their crops.

It is specified that when purchasing mandarins for industrial processing at 0,2 lari per 1 kg, companies will receive a subsidy of 0,15 lari per 1 kg.

According to Sputnik-Georgia, this year the planned citrus harvest is 45 thousand tons, 25-30 thousand tons of it will be exported.