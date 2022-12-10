Ingushetia to open "City of Masters"

10 Dec. 17:25

In Ingushetia, the establishment of a creative zone "The City of Masters" with pottery and carpentry workshops has begun. There tourists and local residents will be taught the basics of folk crafts, the press service of the head and government of the region reported.

"In Ingushetia, a project has been launched to establish a creative platform of seven zones with pottery and carpentry workshops. The tourist zone "The City of Masters" is being built by a grantee near the federal highway "Caucasus". Funds for these purposes were allocated within the framework of the new tourism program National Tourist Routes"", the message says