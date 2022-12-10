Lavrov: partnership between Russia and Kazakhstan is a guarantee of resolution of any issues

10 Dec. 18:50

Russia and Kazakhstan cooperate closely and always find solutions to any issues, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Our relations are truly allied. We always come to the rescue of each other and show understanding of the decisions made in Astana and Moscow. Russia and Kazakhstan always find ways to solve any emerging issues", he said in an interview with the Kazakh TV channel "Khabar- 24".

Lavrov noted that the key to advancing the strategic partnership for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries is the closest dialogue between the leaders of Russia and Kazakhstan, both under the first president of the republic, Nursultan Nazarbayev, and under the current head of state, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. "I observed the relations of our leaders personally. I can attest that they are really really friendly, strategic and set the tone for all contacts at other levels, including between ministers, I can only speak for the foreign policy sphere", the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry noted.

The minister also noted the close coordination of the parties both at the regional and international levels. "Together with Kazakhstan, we are among the leading participants of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which is strengthening its position in Eurasia. We are actively working on the development of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA). This initiative of Kazakhstan has been implemented for almost 20 years", he said.

Turning to the bilateral agenda, Lavrov noted that it was time for Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation to move away from currencies that had proven their unreliability. "In bilateral trade with Kazakhstan in January-October of this year, the trade turnover increased by about 10%, which amounts to about $22 billion annually. I'm speak using old term "dollar". It is time for us to move away from calculating our achievements and interactions in a currency that has proven its unreliability. The issuers of the dollar and the euro are incapable of negotiating and can unilaterally apply discriminatory measures at any time", the Russian minister noted.

Lavrov further noted that the EAEU and the CIS are disscussing protective mechanisms in the economy, which can reduce dependence on the West. "In the EAEU, within the framework of the CIS, there are active discussions on how to develop protective mechanisms that will allow us not to depend on or reduce dependence on the whims of our Western partners, to serve trade and investment activities using our own methods, including the transition to the use of national currencies, the creation of our own supply chains. All this seems relevant and is actively discussed within the framework of the EAEU and the CIS, including through the Russia-Kazakhstan bilateral line", the Russian Foreign Minister summed up.