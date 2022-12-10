MFA: meeting in 3+3 format may take place in coming months

10 Dec. 21:45

The second meeting of the regional cooperation platform in the 3 + 3 format (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia - Russia, Türkiye, Iran) may be held in the coming months, Denis Gonchar, director of the fourth CIS Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said.

"Currently, the organizational modalities for holding the second 3+3 meeting are being worked out. We hope that it will take place in the coming months. Judging by the mood of all participants, an invitation to this meeting may also be sent to Georgia", TASS quoted Gonchar.

The diplomat noted that the Russian side was convinced of the demand for a consultative regional platform "3 + 3" in the interests of expanding mutually beneficial cooperation between the participating countries.