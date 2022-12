11 Dec. 10:10

In total, 69 flights were delayed or canceled in three airports: Domodedovo - 45 flights were delayed, Sheremetyevo - 13 flights were delayed, 2 were canceled, Vnukovo - 5 flights were delayed, 4 were canceled.