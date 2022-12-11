World Bank paves way for Azerbaijan's green development

A report launch and policy dialogue organized by the World Bank jointly with the Republic of Azerbaijan National Coordination Council on Sustainable Development, the Ministry of Economy, and the United Nations reviewed the findings and recommendations of a recent World Bank report on how Azerbaijan can accelerate its transition towards a green and sustainable economic model, Modern Diplomacy writes.

Prepared as part of a country environmental assessment study carried out in close collaboration with the government of Azerbaijan and in consultation with a broad set of national and international stakeholders, the report: Azerbaijan: Towards Green Growth (executive summary in Azerbaijani) explores the long-run growth prospects and policy options to help the country pivot away from the economic model primarily based on fossil fuel exports.

The report’s recommendations provide a blueprint on how the country can accelerate towards a green economic transition and the goals of its national development strategy under the recently adopted Azerbaijan’s 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development and the Strategy of Socio-Economic Development in 2022-2026. Both strategies place green growth and a clean environment among five key priorities for the country’s development up to 2030.

The December 7, 2022 session represented a coordinated and sustained joint effort among the Government of Azerbaijan policy makers, leading experts, the private sector, civil society, and development partners as part of a broader policy dialogue on sustainable development goals (SDG).

“Global transition towards a low-emissions economic model offers opportunities for Azerbaijan to be globally and regionally competitive. To make the best of it, Azerbaijan needs to focus on decarbonizing and diversifying the economy, bolstering innovation, and natural and human capital development,” noted Sarah Michael, World Bank Country Manager for Azerbaijan. “Greening of a number of existing sectors, developing new green ones and increasing climate action can diversify Azerbaijan’s economy and address environmental challenges while reducing greenhouse emissions and associated risks and vulnerabilities.”

The government of Azerbaijan recognizes that the global green transition creates new opportunities for the country to overcome the limits of its fossil fuel-dependent growth model. It has prioritized an agenda that aims to pivot the country towards a greener, more sustainable, and resilient economy while meeting international commitments. These commitments include the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and pledges to reduce GHG emissions set in its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) under the Paris Agreement.

“Building on 30-years of partnership with the government of Azerbaijan, the World Bank supports the country’s green aspirations. A Country Climate and Development Report, currently under development by the World Bank jointly with Azerbaijan, will help identify concrete near-, medium-, and long-term actions to promote the low-carbon transition, reduce GHG emissions, and boost climate adaptation,” said Sebastian Molineus, World Bank Regional Director for the South Caucasus. “Beginning now and with the help of public resources and revenues from fossil fuel exports, Azerbaijan can chart a new course towards a greener and cleaner future and the World Bank stands ready to support Azerbaijan on this path.”