11 Dec. 11:10

The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, decided to suspend with immediate effect all powers that were delegated to Eva Kaili, the Italian news agency ANSA informs.

"In light of the ongoing investigation by the Belgian authorities, President Metsola has decided to suspend with immediate effect all powers, duties and tasks that were delegated to Eva Kaili in her capacity as Vice-President of the European Parliament," the representative of the European Parliament announced.