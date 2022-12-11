Austria rallying against anti-Russian sanctions

11 Dec. 11:35

At a rally in Vienna, the former Vice-Chancellor of Austria, Heinz-Christian Strache, noted that the sanctions imposed against Russia greatly harm European countries.

Strache said that Russia has a trade surplus in terms of oil and gas sales, sanctions have not brought Russia to its knees. "We see that Europe and Austria are harming themselves with these sanctions," he stressed during his speech at the rally.

The prices for "electricity, gas and food" are rising in Austria. "People do not know how to provide for themselves in the upcoming months. In March-April, we will see a wave of bankruptcies," the politician added.