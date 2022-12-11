Tropical rain to cover Moscow on Monday

11 Dec. 11:50

In Moscow, on December 12, tropical rain is expected, a meteorologist and leading specialist of the Phobos weather center, Yevgeny Tishkovets, warns.

"On Monday, we will need umbrellas - in the midst of December, Muscovites will experience real tropical rain. An unprecedented daily amount of precipitation in the first winter month is expected in the capital," he wrote in his Telegram channel.

The absolute daily record of precipitation for the entire meteorological history of December will be set in the capital, the forecaster added.